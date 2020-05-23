Happy 100th birthday! Ewa Beach family holds a parade in place of a party

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family in Ewa Beach jumped on the drive-by bandwagon (literally) to wish Carlina Sunio a happy 100th birthday.
Because of the pandemic, the family had to cancel the party they originally planned. But that didn’t stop them from holding their own birthday parade.
Cars filled with relatives, and grandchildren lined up on Kamakana Street around 11 a.m. Saturday, honking their horns and waving as they drove past.
Sunio was showered with lei and flowers as she sat under a tent in their driveway, looking on at her loved ones.
Sunior’s daughter, Menia Teasdale, help to coordinate the event.
Sunio is surrounded by love as she has 11 children, 37 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren and 29 great great grandchildren.
Happiest of birthdays, Carlina!
