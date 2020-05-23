Forecast: A few more showers kick off the holiday weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak disturbance will dampen the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, bringing more clouds and showers over the islands. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but leeward locations could also get some shower activity. The showers may taper off a bit during the late afternoon but will increase again Saturday night as the tail end of the disturbance passes through.
For the rest of of the weekend, trade winds will ease and become light and variable Sunday as a cold front to the north pushes the trade wind-producing high pressure ridge close to the islands. The net result will be afternoon clouds and maybe an isolated shower for leeward areas, with windward areas seeing limited pockets of clouds and showers. Trade winds won’t return until late next week.
At the beach, there are no marine warnings in effect. A west-northwest surf swell will bring sets up to six feet for north shores and a touch below that for west shores. South shores could see a boost Sunday as small swells arrive from a southeast and southwest. Chest high sets are still possible for east shores, but expect those waves to trend downward as the trade winds diminish.
