Alleged chicken shooter among latest arrested for quarantine violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was seen in a social media video allegedly shooting a chicken with a spear gun has been arrested.
He was among the latest arrests of alleged travel quarantine breakers.
Authorities say 20-year-old Artyon Zhiryada of Happy Valley, Ore., was charged with animal cruelty on top of breaking quarantine for allegedly shooting the feral chicken in a parking lot. He posted a video of the shooting to social media, which helped authorities track him down.
He was taken in alongside 19-year-old Dan Vlasenko of Vancouver, Wash. They arrived on Oahu last Saturday and said they were staying at a friend’s condo.
On Friday, they were picked up by special agents as they were leaving a condo on Lewers Street in Waikiki.
In the days leading up to their arrest, they traveled to various sites around Honolulu, and also posted that to social media.
Zhiryada’s bail was set at $4,500, and Vlasenko’s was set at $4,000. Both were unable to post bail as of Saturday morning.
Attorney General Clare Connors said in recent weeks, special agents have arrested 15 quarantine violators with county police also taking in additional suspects.
On Friday morning, 51-year old Misty Lynn Beutler of Moorpark, Calif. was also arrested after she was seen leaving her son’s Hawaii Kai condo.
Officials say she arrived on May 9 and was spotted leaving multiple times, walking her son’s dog or going to the beach. She was arrested as she walked out of the building’s elevator and was greeted by investigators who were speaking with other tenants of the building.
Her bail was set at $2,000.
