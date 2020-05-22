A popular East Oahu trail is open, but its parking lot isn’t. That’s raising safety concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In late March, Gov. David Ige made the decision to close most state parks, including the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, home to the popular Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail.
The trail has since reopened, but the parking lot at the bottom of the trailhead is still closed during the week. That has worsened an already dangerous situation where hikers park illegally along Kalanianaole Highway and cross the busy road to access the trail.
"Beaches are open parks are open right, but hikes are like closed? If the park would be open, people would not have to park across the street and jaywalk to get in. It's a dangerous situation and you could get hit by a car," said Martin Muench-Ahlo, a hiker who was preparing to make his way up to the lighthouse.
The park and trail fall under the jurisdiction of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
DLNR says the trail is fine to hike during the week, but because of a staffing shortage, the parking lot can only open on the weekend.
The Honolulu Police Department confirms that it is illegal to park on the side of Kalanianaole Highway.
Police officers do make periodic checks of the area and say that violators can be cited for parking and illegally crossing the highway.
