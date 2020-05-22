Target recalls dozens of refrigerated items sold at its Kailua store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Target is voluntarily recalling several dozen refrigerated items sold at its Kailua store, saying the items — including luncheon meat — were not held at appropriate temperatures.
Target said the problem was linked to an equipment malfunction.
The recalled items were sold from May 16 through May 19. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Those who bought any affected products should throw them away and call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.
Here’s a full list of the recalled items:
Target recalled products
- Hormel natural choice hard salami - 6 oz
- Oscar Mayer deli fresh oven roasted turkey breast - 22 oz
- Oscar Mayer bologna - 16 oz
- Oscar Mayer natural salami - 6 oz
- Good & gather - oven roasted turkey breast ultra-thin deli slices - 16 oz
- Oscar Mayer deli fresh smoked uncured ham - 9 oz
- Oscar Mayer lunchables fun pack pizza & treatza - 10.5 oz
- Good & gather - uncured pepperoni; cheese pizza lunch kit - 4.2 oz
- Oscar Mayer breaded chicken dunks lunchables - 4.2 oz
- Oscar Mayer p3 protein plate with turkey, almonds, monterey jack, blueberries - 3.2 oz
- Oscar Mayer lunchables lunch combinations pepperoni & mozzarella - 2.25 oz
- Oscar Mayer natural buffalo style chicken breast with monterey jack cheese snack plate - 3.3 oz
- Oscar Mayer lunchables nachos with cheese dip and salsa - 4.7 oz tray
- Oscar Mayer lunchables turkey & american cheese with cracker meal combinations - 8.9 oz
- Oscar Mayer lunchables turkey & low fat cheddar cheese meal combinations - 8.9 oz
- Oscar Mayer lunchables pizza with pepperoni - 10.7 oz
- Oscar Mayer extra cheesy pizza lunchables - 10.6 oz
- Oscar Mayer deep dish pepperoni pizza uploaded lunchables 11.4 oz
- Oscar Mayer turkey chedder sub lunchable 15 oz
- Good & gather - maple breakfast chicken sausage mini links - 9 oz
- Aidells italian style with mozzarella cheese smoked chicken sausage - 4ct/12 oz
- Oscar Mayer classic uncured beef franks - 5ct/15 oz
- Oscar Mayer premium bun length beef franks - 4ct/15 oz
- Applegate the great organic uncured beef hot dog - 10 oz
- Hebrew national bun length beef franks - 6ct/12 oz
- Hebrew national beef franks - 6ct/10.3 oz
- Ball park bun size meat franks - 8ct/15 oz
- Foster farms chicken franks - 16 oz
- Nathans famous skinless beef franks - 8ct/12 oz
- Pillsbury chocolate chip cookie dough - 16oz/24 ct
- Pillsbury sugar cookie dough - 16oz/24 ct
- Nestle tollhouse ultimates chocolate chip lovers cookie dough - 16oz/12 ct
- Tollhouse m&m everyday cookie dough - 14 oz
- Nestle tollhouse mini chocolate chip cookie dough - 16.5 oz
- Nestle tollhouse chocolate chip cookie dough tub - 36 oz
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.