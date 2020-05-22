State urges residents to celebrate safely over Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is urging residents to maintain social distancing guidelines over the Memorial Day weekend — even if they’re headed to the beach.
“The Memorial Day weekend is bound to bring thousands of Hawaii residents and visitors who’ve first cleared their 14-day traveler quarantine to our state’s beaches, parks, trails, and other outside spaces,” the Department of Land and Natural Resources said, in a news release.
The state said those headed outdoors are reminded to wear masks when appropriate, remain 6 feet from each other, and wash hands frequently.
The warning comes as the number of visitors to the state also ticks up.
On Thursday, just over 1,200 people — including 363 visitors — arrived in the islands on 17 flights.
That’s the highest daily visitors arrival total since March 25, though far lower than the 30,000 the islands used to see daily at this time last year.
Of the visitors who came in Thursday, most said they were visiting friends and family.
Daily visitor arrivals have been slowly rising for weeks, prompting growing calls to crack down on those flouting quarantine rules. After arriving in Hawaii, travelers must quarantine themselves for 14 days.
Those who don’t face arrest and a fine.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.