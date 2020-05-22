After lengthy closure, Macy’s to reopen most Hawaii locations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Macy’s is reopening most Hawaii locations on Friday after temporary closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shopping, however, will be done a little differently with new safety guidelines.
This includes implementing social distancing to maintain 6 feet between people in the store, the installation of plexiglass at registers and wearing face masks.
Contact-free curbside pickup is also available. That means customers can order items online and then can drive up to the store to pick it up.
Select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Macy’s Ala Moana
- Macy’s Hyatt Regency
- Macy’s Ka Makana Alii
- Macy’s Kaahumanu Center
- Macy’s Kahala
- Macy’s Kukui Grove
- Macy’s Makalapua
- Macy’s Pearlridge
- Macy’s Prince Kuhio Plaza
- Macy’s Waikiki
- Macy’s Windward
