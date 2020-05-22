Inmate release due to COVID-19 fears arrested for bus stop robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Simeona Agoo was back in Honolulu Police custody Thursday for allegedly robbing a woman as she waited for the bus in Ewa Beach.
Agoo is accused of slapping the 42-year old victim, then taking her cell phone and bus pass.
At only 19-years old, Agoo has a criminal record for indecent exposure, trespassing, terroristic threatening and harassment.
Agoo was included in a group of more than 800 inmates recently released as part of a Hawaii Supreme Court order to reduce the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 50 were back in custody for re-offending or violating the terms of their release.
Also arrested Thursday, Arthur Mudget, 57, who has an extensive criminal record relating to drug crimes and property crimes. Mudget was picked up on a habitual property crime warrant.
The Hawaii Paroling Authority identified another 700 prisoners who could be released citing COVID-19 fears as the reason, but the Hawaii Attorney General said enough is enough.
Clare Connors said the courts and HPA are using the outbreak as an excuse for jail reform. Numbers show, Hawaii’s population has decreased significantly with Kauai Community Correctional Center at under operational capacity now.
The American Civil Liberties Union said that hundreds of others are able to stay safe because of the release and pointed out that the number of re-offenders make up a small percentage.
Connors said to the victims, it’s not small.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.