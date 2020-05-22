Forecast: Slower winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into Friday...thanks to the subtropical ridge to our north. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Expect gentle trade winds over the holiday weekend and into next week as the ridge is nudged closer to the islands. A front passing eastward will weaken trade wind strength across local waters by Saturday. Shower coverage and intensity will fluctuate as pockets of moisture move through the islands. Windward areas will see most of this rainfall, with greater amounts of clouds and showers expected during the overnight and early morning hours. Farther east, a more organized low cloud swirl looks to bring another increase in showers Friday night.