FESTPAC, a large international festival set for Honolulu, postponed to June 2024

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large international festival celebrating Pacific cultures that was set for this summer in Honolulu has been postponed until 2024.
The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts & Culture was to be held in Hawaii from June 10 to 21.
The event — which was expected to draw thousands — is held every four years, but organizers had hoped to reschedule it for late 2020.
On Friday, however, officials announced on Twitter that the event would instead be held on Oahu in 2024.
FESTPAC is a traveling festival hosted every four years by a different nation in the Pacific. In 2016, some 90,000 people attended the 12th FESTPAC in Guam.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.