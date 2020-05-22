Deadline arrives to send in ballots for Hawaii Democratic Party presidential primary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Democratic Party is counting mail-in ballots Friday ahead of the 2020 party run presidential primary.
Enrolled party members were mailed ballots in March, but the Democratic Party chair says the decision to move to a mail-in ballot system was made well before the pandemic forced people to stay in their homes.
"Because we had made the decision to have a mail-in ballot before the stay at home order, we didn't have to adjust our plan significantly to accommodate voters," said Hawaii Democratic Party Interim Chair Kate Stanley.
A third party vendor has been contracted to conduct the election. Ballots are being counted Friday and the count will be completed Saturday after which the results will be announced.
Enrolled party members received the bulk of those ballots in early March when U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were still in the race.
While the presumptive Democratic nominee for president has been all but officially decided, party leaders say it will be interesting to see who Hawaii supports.
