Ige: Current phase of state’s reopening includes plan to lift inter-island traveler quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor says Hawaii’s low COVID-19 infection rate means he’s planning to lift the inter-island travel quarantine as part of the current phase of the state’s reopening plan.
While there’s no timeline yet, he says he hopes to finalize the process for inter-island passengers soon.
“Health measures are pointing in the right direction to make this move,” he said.
“One key factor is the levels of infection appear to be controlled across the entire state. This was important because we did not want one county with a higher level of cases to infect other counties."
State Transporation officials say they're in discussions with the counties, airports, and airlines about possible screening and tracking measures to help curb the spread of the virus.
“Temperature checks for inter-island passengers would continue even if that 14-day quarantine were to be lifted,” said state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara.
“Also a new form would be developed specifically for inter-island travelers. There will still be contact information but would also add some health-related information and questions.”
Sakahara says they’re also working through possible scenarios they may encounter with mainland travelers with inter-island flights.
