City to take appointment-only system for bulky item trash pickup islandwide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is expanding its appointment-only bulky item pickup system islandwide July 1, after piloting the system in urban Honolulu for nearly a year.
The appointment-only system will be for residents and multi-unit buildings.
“Over time, we worked out the kinks in our new collection program, and it has proved to be more manageable and efficient than our previously bulky item pickup program," said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
"Furthermore, it helped Honolulu to be more environmentally-friendly by reducing the driving distances of its bulky item collection trucks thereby lowering fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”
For months after its launch, the appointment-based bulky item pickup pilot drew complaints from some residents and apartment managers who said it encouraged illegal dumping and was confusing and cumbersome.
To schedules a bulky item pickup appointment for June or July, go to www.opala.org.
Those who do not have online access can call 768-3200 and select option “0."
