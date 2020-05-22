City reopens online appointment system for driver license, state ID services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reopening its online appointment system for driver license and state ID card services, but only for a select group of people.
The system will allow appointments only for those whose licenses are expiring in June, including all those under a 90-day extension that was granted in March.
Later in the month, open appointment slots will be offered driver licenses and state IDs with July expiration dates.
All office transactions will be on an appointment-only basis. Masks are required. To make an appointment, head to AlohaQ.org.
O‘ahu residents with a hardship or special need outside can call 768-4177 for assistance.
Office visits were suspended nine weeks ago, forcing the cancellation of more than 44,000 appointments.
“For those whose driver licenses and state IDs are not yet expired, we ask for your patience as we assist those with greatest needs first,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.
“We have added cleaning time between appointments and made physical changes to our centers to create a safe environment for both our customers and staff.”
To help lessen demand for appointments, 50,000 letters were sent to Oahu residents who qualify to renew their driver licenses or state identification cards either online or by mail. In addition, the federal government announced in April that the start date for REAL ID enforcement has been extended by 12 months to Oct. 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.