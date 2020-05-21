Thanks to an anonymous donor, nearly 2,000 kupuna shoppers got their groceries for free

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a generous act of kindness, an anonymous donor paid for the groceries of nearly 2,000 kupuna at Foodland stores on Thursday morning.
The show of generosity happened during the kupuna shopping hour (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.) at Foodland stores around the island. All seniors shopping during the time period were notified at checkout that their groceries were free.
The donor’s representatives and a few Foodland executives kept the surprise gift a secret for weeks.
Foodland store directors and cashiers were notified 30 minutes before stores opened.
“On behalf of all Foodland’s kupuna customers, we want to send a big ‘mahalo’ to our anonymous donor for this wonderfully kind, thoughtful and generous gesture to support Hawaii’s kupuna during this challenging time,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland chairman and CEO, in a news release.
