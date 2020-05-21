‘Tell me a Story’ podcast explores ‘The New Normal’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the sixth episode of “Tell me a Story with Jim Mendoza,” Jim focuses on “the new normal” we are all facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this latest podcast, Mendoza tells the survivor story of a 79-year-old man who spent 12 days on a ventilator and 3 weeks in the ICU.
He also introduces us to a Kailua business owner who has great determination to keep her passion alive.
And you’ll meet students at North Shore high school who are giving other kids the technology they need to study from home.
Plus, in another example of making the best out of a hard time - Jim found one Hawaii couple who tied the knot virtually via Zoom.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.