Murder investigation opened after body found on side of Lahaina roadway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found on the side of the road in Lahaina with visible injuries to his face and head.
The body was found just before 7 a.m. Thursday on Wainee Street.
Police were dispatched to the area following reports of an apparent assault.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maui police at 808-244-6400.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.