LIVE: Governor holds news conference as more businesses plan to reopen statewide

LIVE: Governor holds news conference as more businesses plan to reopen statewide
Retail businesses on Oahu were allowed to begin reopening on Friday, and many did so — with a slew of new restrictions. Others waited, still putting together plans to help minimize the risk of coronavirus. (Source: Jonathan Saupe/Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM HST - Updated May 21 at 12:51 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon as Hawaii’s economy begins to slowly reopen.

WATCH LIVE:

Under a four-phase recovery plan, the governor wants all “medium-risk” businesses in Hawaii — including restaurants and hair salons — to be given the green light to reopen by early June.

And on Oahu, restaurants have already been told they will be able to reopen on June 5.

But on the Neighbor Islands, they’re opening under a more aggressive timeline approved by the governor.

In Maui County, for example, barber shops and salons are being allowed to reopen Monday with social distancing guidelines in place and customers wearing masks.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.