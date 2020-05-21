LIVE: Governor holds news conference as more businesses plan to reopen statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon as Hawaii’s economy begins to slowly reopen.
Under a four-phase recovery plan, the governor wants all “medium-risk” businesses in Hawaii — including restaurants and hair salons — to be given the green light to reopen by early June.
And on Oahu, restaurants have already been told they will be able to reopen on June 5.
But on the Neighbor Islands, they’re opening under a more aggressive timeline approved by the governor.
In Maui County, for example, barber shops and salons are being allowed to reopen Monday with social distancing guidelines in place and customers wearing masks.
This story will be updated.
