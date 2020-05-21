Hurricane evacuation information for residents across Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As dangerous storms make their way toward the Hawaiian Islands, civil defense officials across the state will make decisions about whether to open emergency shelters.
County officials say the shelters will open their doors to residents seeking shelter from natural disasters on an as-needed basis. Remember to double-check with civil defense authorities about shelter availability, since not every shelter listed on the interactive map below will be open during evacuations.
During times of crisis, always check with emergency officials or local news sources about which shelters are open and operational.
Whenever possible, emergency officials recommend bringing essential items like clothing and blankets to shelters, where supplies might be limited.
And another thing to keep in mind: Hawaii’s emergency shelters aren’t perfect.
“In almost all cases, the identified evacuation shelters have not been designed or hardened for winds greater than a severe tropical storm,” says the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. “These shelters are, however, a safer option than remaining in areas prone to flooding or storm surge inundation, on exposed ridge lines or in older homes with wood frames or single wall construction.”
Whenever possible, HI-EMA recommends sheltering in place with friends or family in homes outside of hazard areas that have been built to withstand stronger storms.
