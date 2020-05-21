Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis falls just shy of winning ‘The Voice,’ but the journey isn’t over

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis was just shy of winning NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night, but if there’s anything he’s proven, it’s that his journey in music isn’t over yet.
“It went a little different than I was hoping for, but now Iʻm extremely blessed to have this opportunity,” Artis said, in an interview with Hawaii News Now’s Billy V.
The Haleiwa native sang two songs on Monday night — an original track called “Sedona” and a cover of “What a Wonderful World." But he placed top three, with Mississippi pastor Todd Tilghman being crowned the winner.
“I felt a whirlwind of emotions,” Artis said. “Initially I thought, man, I thought I really had this one in the bag, but then I was just overjoyed for afterwards just for Todd. Todd Tilghman and … his family are probably the most amazing people youʻll ever meet.”
Artis — who grew up on Oahu in a large musical family with 10 siblings — started his journey on “The Voice” with a standout performance of his rendition of “Blackbird” during the blind audition round, with all four coaches turning their chairs for him.
He worked with John Legend initially, but was later snatched up by Nick Jonas.
But halfway through the season, after the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation, “The Voice” had to do things a little differently, shifting to at-home performances instead of live studio audiences.
“It’s definitely been a lot different,” Artis said, in a previous interview. “It’s been crazy. In Hollywood, you record and everything, you’re on the stage, you have the live audience, you have that presence, you’re able to feed off of it. But being home, it’s a different thing.”
But that didn’t stop him from continuing to impress the judges and all of America with outstanding performances that led him to the top three.
So what’s next for the budding artist? First thing’s first, Artis said he’s looking forward to starting the post-competition with a little holiday.
Artis recently got married to Faith McMaster, a singer and worship leader from Australia. He said his friends gifted them with a cabin for a “sweet little getaway up in the mountains” to unwind.
He also said, "Being a new married man, gotta plan our future. Can’t sleep in the car no more, canʻt eat gas station sandwiches.”
Then, he’ll get right back into the studio to start recording music, including his now-famous Beatles cover of “Blackbird.”
