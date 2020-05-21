Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis falls just shy of winning ‘The Voice,’ but the journey isn’t over

View this post on Instagram

Hey Family, Faith and I Want to Thank you all for support on this journey on @nbcthevoice you all were legendary. I’ve been reading a lot of your guys messages of encouragement that y’all have sent and it really means the world! I know God has a plan. The Voice has given me a new platform from now which I can go forward to accomplish more. I can’t wait to get into a studio and make new music for you all and release that cover of black bird you guys have been asking for. God bless you all, I hope you guys have the best day possible.