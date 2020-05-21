Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trades will continue into Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A ridge north of the main Hawaiian Islands is expected to weaken over the weekend, resulting in lighter winds and increased showers. Trade winds may strengthen again by the middle of next week. Models continue to show an upper low developing to the northeast of the islands at the end of the week. This could trigger more shower activity but, since a relatively stable airmass is forecast to remain in place, we are not expecting significant rainfall at this time.