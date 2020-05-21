Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trades will continue into Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.
A ridge north of the main Hawaiian Islands is expected to weaken over the weekend, resulting in lighter winds and increased showers.
Trade winds may strengthen again by the middle of next week.
Models continue to show an upper low developing to the northeast of the islands at the end of the week. This could trigger more shower activity but, since a relatively stable airmass is forecast to remain in place, we are not expecting significant rainfall at this time.
Surf along south-facing shores should hold steady into Thursday morning, then trend downward Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, with mainly background energy expected by Friday.
A series of small south and southwest swells are expected to fill in over the weekend into early next week, with south shore surf returning to mainly background levels by the middle of next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through Friday with an increase expected over the weekend.
