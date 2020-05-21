A donation could win you (and 4 friends) an epic prize from Max Holloway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway is offering up the chance to win an awesome experience and some prized memorabilia in return for donations to local foodbanks.
The former UFC featherweight champ is asking for contributions to the Maui and Hawaii Food banks.
Each donation over $10 gets a raffle entry for a chance to not only dine with the Waianae native, but also have a VIP training session with him.
The winner will get to enjoy the prize with four of their closest friends.
To take home, the winner will get a signed pair of official UFC gloves.
