Despite Oahu beaches reopening, state asks public to stay away from offshore islets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beaches are back open on Oahu, but the state is reminding the public that offshore islets are still off limits.
Those islands include the popular Mokulua Islands and Manana, also commonly known as Rabbit Island, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The DLNR said the islands and islets are sanctuaries for birds, plants and monk seals as well as other protected and endangered animals. The DLNR adds that Hawaiian monk seals may be pupping this time of year and they are reminding the public to stay away.
Authorities will be enforcing these rules and say that anyone caught on the islands could be cited.
The islands are as followed: Kihewamoku, Pulemoku, Kukuihoolua, Mokualai, Kekepa, Moku Manu, Mokulea, Manana and Kaohikaipu.
As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, the DLNR is also reminding people that alcohol is not allowed at the popular Kaneohe sandbar, or Ahu o Laka. Authorities say they will be strictly enforcing those rules.
