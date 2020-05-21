Colleen Hanabusa touts political experience as she enters Honolulu mayoral race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa has officially filed her papers to run for Honolulu mayor.
Instead of the usual crowds and piles of lei, she was joined Wednesday with just a handful of supporters at Honolulu Hale.
Hanabusa points to her qualifications for the job, touting her extensive experience as a former U.S. Representative, a former state senator, and the former chair of the rail board.
She says knowing how government works is essential during this pandemic.
“This is not the time for training wheels,” she said. “This is a time where you can hit the ground running and I think of all the people in this field, it is who the voter feels the most comfortable with and the voter has the most confidence in — and I think that’s me..”
Hanabusa says she decided to run after seeing what she called “distrust” in government.
“I believe that it’s experience, it’s the ability to make decisions,” Hanabusa added. “One’s record can cut for or against you, but I have a record and people know what I stand for. And people know what I’m capable of doing.”
She enters a crowded race with challengers including businessman Keith Amemiya, City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine, and former Hawaii News Now General Manager Rick Blangiardi.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.