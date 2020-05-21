City allows in-person spiritual services to resume on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person spiritual services will once again be allowed starting Saturday, as long as worshippers follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the governor gave his OK for the plan as part of the state’s reopening efforts.
“Gathering together safely, praying together, and taking part in group worship is so important right now, as so many of our residents have been practicing social distancing for months,” Caldwell said.
“Religious services can be a key resource to help many of us get through these tough times.”
The city said attendees at spiritual services must maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone not in their household. Organizers must ensure those physical distancing requirements are met.
Attendees will also need to wear face masks, and hand sanitizer will need to be readily available.
Lifting the restrictions on in-person spiritual services comes as the state and counties also look to slowly reopen “medium-risk” businesses, like salons, barbers and restaurants.
On Oahu, dine-in areas in restaurants will be allowed to reopen June 5.
Spiritual services were similarly considered “medium-risk" because they bring groups of people from different households into prolonged contact with each other for extended periods of time.
Those activities are now considered safe because of the low number of new COVID-19 infections reported daily. On Thursday, there were four new cases statewide.
Prior to the announcement Thursday, spiritual services could only be conducted in a drive-in format, with people remaining in their cars.
To read the full order allowing in-person spiritual services, click here.
This story will be updated.
