An interesting feature on the satellite image could produce more rain

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening! It sure has been breezy and wet with numerous trade wind showers.
Moderate to locally strong trades will continue tonight, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas but since the winds are strong enough we are seeing showers being pushed leeward. More showers could be on the way due to an interesting feature on the satellite image. Farther east a more organized low cloud swirl, known to satellite analysts as a 'Screaming Eagle', looks to bring another increase in showers Friday night.
Lighter winds will take over on Saturday into the weekend. Trade winds may strengthen again by the middle of next week after the holiday weekend. Models continue to show an upper low developing to the northeast of the islands at the end of the week. This could trigger more shower activity but, since a relatively stable air mass is forecast to remain in place, we are not expecting significant rainfall at this time.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores should hold steady into Thursday morning, then trend downward Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, with mainly background energy expected by Friday. A series of small south and southwest swells are expected to fill in over the weekend into early next week, with south shore surf returning to mainly background levels by the middle of next week.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
