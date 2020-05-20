WATCH: Weather service delivers its outlook for 2020 hurricane season in Central Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service is delivering its outlook for the 2020 hurricane season in the Central Pacific. The season begins June 1 and extends through Nov. 30.
The start of the hurricane season comes as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened more than 600 in Hawaii, stretched government resources and led to more than 220,000 layoffs.
“This is a far different year,” said Maria Lutz, of the American Red Cross of Hawaii.
She added that COVID-19 concerns will mean that shelters will need to enforce social distancing, and health screenings will become standard for evacuees.
“With the advent of COVID-19, we will need to adjust Hawaii’s evacuation strategy," she said.
Last year, the Central Pacific saw a “near normal” season with five named tropical cyclones.
Among the cyclones last year: Hurricane Erick, which barreled south of the Hawaiian Islands.In August, meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie, approached Hawaii from the east but dissipated before reaching the state.
And Tropical Storm Akoni entered the Central Pacific as a tropical depression before strengthening.
