Maui County sets a date for allowing dining in at restaurants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The timeline for the next round of reopenings in Maui County is now confirmed.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said drive-in religious services will be allowed starting Friday.
Hair and nail salons can welcome back customers Monday.
And restaurants can resume dine-in services — with social distancing rules in effect — on June 5.
The mayor says he’s also looking to restart instructor-led fitness classes in the near future.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.