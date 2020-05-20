Maui County sets a date for allowing dining in at restaurants

Hair and nail salons will open in Maui County come Monday. (Source: Courtesy)
By HNN Staff | May 20, 2020 at 5:08 PM HST - Updated May 20 at 5:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The timeline for the next round of reopenings in Maui County is now confirmed.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said drive-in religious services will be allowed starting Friday.

Hair and nail salons can welcome back customers Monday.

And restaurants can resume dine-in services — with social distancing rules in effect — on June 5.

The mayor says he’s also looking to restart instructor-led fitness classes in the near future.

