Her business sidelined by pandemic, Maui photographer offers free portraits to grads

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When coronavirus entered the picture, Karma Hill’s portrait business pushed the pause button.
"It pretty much brought it to a screeching halt. We obviously weren't allowed to be out on the beaches. We weren't allowed to be interacting with people," she said.
Her company, Karma Hill Photography, does a lot of portrait work with visitors who go to the Valley Isle for vacation. The state’s shutdown has temporarily taken away those clients.
Now that Maui photographers can work again, Hill is offering her services to high school seniors at no cost.
"We are offering a free mini portrait session for them," she said.
She wants to give back to her community so on Saturday, Hill and her staff will take the high school graduation portraits for free to acknowledge Maui students whose senior year was disrupted.
"We want to offer this to as many people as we can so we are doing 10-minute sessions. Within that session we can do up to three poses for them," she said.
Hill will give the graduates up to ten edited and high-resolution images they can print and share.
"I don't want anyone to feel shy. Just come and we'll capture your real personality," she said.
Nearly all the slots for this Saturday are booked so Hill added another day — Friday, May 29. The photo sessions begin at 9 a.m. at picturesque Sugar Beach.
“I just wanted to thank Sugar Beach Events and Lee Anderson who is the owner there who is letting us use her property for this project. We couldn’t do it without them,” Hill said.
To maintain social distancing the photo sessions are by reservation only. They can be made through her website.
"The only thing we are asking is a donation to the Maui Food Bank, but that's not required," Hill said.
She hopes her actions inspire other portrait photographers around the state to do the same thing and give graduating seniors a big reason to smile.
