Hawaii musician Bruddah Iz celebrated on Google’s homepage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary Hawaii musician 'Bruddah Iz’ is being honored by Google.
Wednesday would’ve been his 61st birthday. Google is celebrating his legacy with an animated doodle on its homepage in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
Israel Kamakawiwo’ole is known for touching the world with his beloved rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”
When clicked, the Iz-themed Google logo expands to a 2-minute animation synced to the famed remake of the song.
As a Native Hawaiian ukulele player and singer-songwriter from Makaha, he helped thrust Hawaiian music into the global scene with his remake.
Click here to check it out. It will be posted on the main page for one day before joining a playlist of previous animations.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.