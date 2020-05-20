Got business at the DMV? Offices are slowly reopening island by island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers in need of license renewals and other crucial paperwork at DMVs have been kept at bay as offices closed due to the coronavirus.
But now they’re slowly starting to reopen. Licenses, permits or state IDs that expire between March 15 and May 31, 2020 shall be valid for 90 days after May 31 under Governor’s 6th Emergency Proclamation. County restrictions may differ.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:
Oahu: DMV offices remain closed, but Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is expected to announce their reopening by appointment only soon. For driver license and state ID inquiries, please contact 808-768-9100.
Maui: Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing offices are set to open for limited walk-in services beginning Monday, May 18.
Hours of all locations will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Social distancing rules will be in place, and patrons must wear face coverings. Entry into the DMV Office at the Maui Mall will be limited to the customer, unless the accompanying person is required for the transaction, rendering aid or assistance.
From Monday, May 18, to Friday, May 22, DMVL will be open for the following renewals:
- Driver license and permit renewals – ONLY if it expired prior to March 16, 2020.
- State ID renewals – ONLY if it expired prior to March 16, 2020.
- Initial driver’s licenses, permits and state identifications.
- Disabled parking placard – initial issuance or replacement.
- Replacement of lost driver’s license, permit or state identification. Motor vehicle transactions:
- Ownership transfers
- Initial registration
- Duplicate titles and registrations
- Replacement license plates and emblems.
For more information, call the Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing at (808) 270-7363.
Hawaii Island: DMV offices are set to open on June 1. In the meantime, alternatives are available:
For vehicle registrations:
- Mail in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720
- Online applications can be found on the County website here.
- Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea.
- In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. (Please do not drop off or mail in renewal applications with cash).
For Driver’s License or State ID’s renewals (issued after May 1, 2014):
- Mail in renewal applications can be sent to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720.
- Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail. For details and forms, head to click here.
Kauai: As of May 18, DMVs will reopen by appointment only. Open Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 241-4256 or at kauaidmvappt.cxmflow.com
