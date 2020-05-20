Forecast: Trade conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a trade wind weather pattern for the next few days as a ridge persists north of the main Hawaiian Islands. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Expect weaker trades later in the week and into the weekend as the ridge moves closer to the islands. There could be an increase in mauka showers during the afternoon hours due to daytime heating and sea breeze convergence.