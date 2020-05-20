Forecast: Trade conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a trade wind weather pattern for the next few days as a ridge persists north of the main Hawaiian Islands. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Expect weaker trades later in the week and into the weekend as the ridge moves closer to the islands. There could be an increase in mauka showers during the afternoon hours due to daytime heating and sea breeze convergence.
Surf is expected to remain elevated along south facing shores through Thursday, then lower Friday and Friday night. A new moderate south swell should arrive over the weekend and hold through early next week. Small to moderate sized northwest swells will continue through the middle of next week, with the smallest surf expected on Friday. Surf will remain small along east facing shores through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.