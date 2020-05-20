Ala Moana Center cancels annual Fourth of July fireworks show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, a spokesperson for Ala Moana Center said Wednesday.
The event typically draws thousands of people to one of Oahu’s most popular beaches, an obvious concern given current guidance from health experts on social distancing.
“This event brings together friends, families, visitors and is a draw for thousands,” said Scott Creel, senior marketing manager for Ala Moana Center. “While it was not an easy decision, it was necessary for safety concerns.”
The fireworks show, along with the lantern floating ceremony typically held on Memorial Day, are two of the largest annual outdoor events in Hawaii. This year’s lantern floating ceremony has also been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.
