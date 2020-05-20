H-2 southbound lanes shut down near Wahiawa after accident

CENTRAL OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police shut down the H-2 Freeway in the Southbound direction in Wahiawa Tuesday night following a crash.
The crash was reported between Wilikina Drive and the H-2 Freeway on-ramp.
At least seven police units responded to the crash. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Firefighters also responded to the scene.
Roads were closed shortly after 8 p.m.
Details are developing.
This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.
