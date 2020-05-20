H-2 southbound lanes shut down near Wahiawa after accident

HNN File image (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | May 19, 2020 at 8:31 PM HST - Updated May 19 at 9:24 PM

CENTRAL OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police shut down the H-2 Freeway in the Southbound direction in Wahiawa Tuesday night following a crash.

The crash was reported between Wilikina Drive and the H-2 Freeway on-ramp.

At least seven police units responded to the crash. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Roads were closed shortly after 8 p.m.

Details are developing.

This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

