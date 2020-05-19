When will youth and adult sports leagues return? Here’s how organizers are preparing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Youth and adult sports leagues have had their seasons suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but league organizers are now working to develop new procedures and rules so they can get back on the field as soon as possible.
Many organizers hope to get athletes back to some kind of practice by mid- to late-June.
Sergio Bolioli is president of the Major Island Soccer Organization, which caters to kids and adults. Bolioli says he is watching what similar leagues on the mainland are doing to move forward this year.
“We’re waiting for guidance from the national organizations and local government, but we know that our athletes will be playing soccer in a different world when we are allowed to return to the field,” Bolioli said.
Other leagues like i9 sports are hosting virtual workouts and other online opportunities to keep athletes from engaged.
“We have been hosting Zoom exercises throughout the week to keep athletes engaged and excited about returning but many of them are ready to turn off the computer and get back to the field,” said Rene Sanjines, program director for i9 sports.
Coaches and league organizers say they are keeping a close eye on decisions made by state and local leaders and will be in constant communication with players and parents about resuming operations.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.