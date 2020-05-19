System issue causes dirty water for Kalani Iki, Waialae Iki residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in the Kalani Iki and Waialae Ikiki areas are being told not to drink or use the water for consumption purposes after a system issue was reported Monday.
The issue is resulting in dirty water for area customers. The Board of Water Supply says the water should not be used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. It is ok to use for flushing toilets or watering gardens.
Crews are working to address the issue. BWS says they’ll need to flush the water from the area’s reservoir, which could take several hours.
“The cause of the dirty water is related to a 24-inch main break that occurred on Kahala Avenue in April. When pressures were increased in the main earlier today, it created a disturbance to the water system that caused the dirty water,” the BWS said.
Residents with questions may call the BWS at 748-5000 extension 1.
