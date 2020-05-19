Recognize this woman? She’s wanted by MPD for allegedly breaking quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a Colorado tourist who is wanted for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine.
Police say Ashley Ruth Degraaf, 31, landed on Maui on May 15 and signed off on agreeing to the rules. She indicated she would be staying at a hostel, but police were later informed she canceled her reservation.
Authorities attempted to contact her through her information she provided, but she did not respond.
Now police are asking the public to help track her down.
She’s described as standing 5′ 8″ tall, Caucasian, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may have tips in her whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s Non-Emergency line at 808-244-6400.
This story may be updated.
