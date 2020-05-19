LIVE: Mayor discusses efforts to broaden COVID-19 testing capacity

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss efforts to broaden COVID-19 testing capacity on Oahu.
Caldwell is joined at the news conference by Dr. Jerris Hedges, dean of the John A. Burns School of Medicine and other health care leaders.
The news conference comes a day after the state outlined a four-phase plan for reopening the economy, and acknowledged that returning to a “new normal” would likely mean an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Under the plan, Hawaii is currently in phase 1. The next phase — set to begin in early June — would see the reopening of much of the kamaaina economy, including “medium-risk” businesses like restaurants.
