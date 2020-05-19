Kauai’s program that gets produce to kupuna gets a funding boost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program on the Garden Isle that helps feed the elderly is getting a highly welcomed financial boost.
$150,000 in funding is heading to the “Kupuna Kare of Farmer Fare” program on Kauai.
The county launched the program as a way to support local farmers by purchasing their produce and delivering it to kupuna in need across the island for free.
The money is coming from a Community Development Block Grant. It will be used to extend the program for another two months.
Kupuna who would like to be part of the project can call 241-4299, or click here for more information.
Meanwhile, a new one-time initiative on Oahu to get local produce to healthcare workers is taking off.
It’s called Farm to Hospital. Two dozens volunteers packed more than 20,000 pounds of donated produce at the Blaisdell.
The produce was then delivered to five hospitals across Oahu where it was distributed to those working on the frontlines.
The Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation purchased the produce from local farms using funds from several program sponsors.
