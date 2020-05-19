Kauai seeks governor’s approval to reopen most ‘medium-risk’ businesses by Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is seeking the governor’s approval to reopen a number of “medium-risk” businesses and public spaces by Friday, including hair and nail salons, pools and fitness training.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announced the plan Tuesday, saying that the island is positioned to open up more quickly than the rest of the state because it hasn’t had an active COVID-19 case in five weeks.
Under the governor’s plan, medium-risk businesses statewide would be allowed to operate by early June.
“Our team is confident that we can reopen several businesses and activities two weeks earlier for our Kauai residents and those who have completed a mandatory quarantine,” Kawakami said.
Under his plan, Kauai would reopen:
- Outdoor-based tours, including ATV tours and horseback riding
- Churches and faith-based worship
- One-on-one services, including fitness and training
- Salons and barber shops, including nail salons
- Housekeeping and other sanitation services
- Manufacturing and construction operations that are currently closed
- Pools and common areas
Kawakami said that people would have to follow social distancing guidelines at these businesses or while participating in these activities. He also reminded people to wear a mask in public.
