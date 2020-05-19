Hawaiian music legend Willie K dies after lengthy battle lung cancer battle

The singer, guitarist and all-around eclectic musician won 19 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards during his expansive music career. Some of his acclaims included several album of the year awards, Male Vocalist of the Year in 1992 and 2010, and Most Promising Artist. Several albums he partnered with Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom on also secured their place in the Hoku Awards hall of fame.