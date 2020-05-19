Hawaiian music legend Willie K dies after lengthy battle lung cancer battle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has lost music legend Willie K.
Born William Awihilima Kahaiali’i, many simply knew him as ‘Uncle Willie.’ His fans grew to love him as Willie K. According to his wife, he died peacefully late Monday night after enduring a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
He was 59 years old.
Willie announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2018. Since then, he’s kept his promise to his fans to continue entertaining crowds despite intense treatment.
In recent months, Willie’s team announced a number of performances at Blue Note Hawaii and other community events were postponed or canceled after he said in late January that his cancer was terminal.
The singer, guitarist and all-around eclectic musician won 19 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards during his expansive music career. Some of his acclaims included several album of the year awards, Male Vocalist of the Year in 1992 and 2010, and Most Promising Artist. Several albums he partnered with Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom on also secured their place in the Hoku Awards hall of fame.
Willie was an expert in varying genres of music from Hawaiian to the blues, to jazz, rock, reggae and more.
When Hawaii News Now spoke with him in early February, his spirits — and his sense of humor — remained high.
“Every show I get is sold out now ... Iʻm like, ‘Wow, this is going crazy. Whatʻs the big deal?’ I didn’t want to say it, but I never knew I had to die to get all the guests to show up!” he joked.
Willie was born on Maui where he learned many styles of music at an early age, but he has long insisted that blues has been his first love.
He’s shared that love with audiences in Hawaii and across the ocean, entertaining crowds with aloha and a smile.
“Praise God, praise Jesus, he will always take care of you," Willie said in a video on Facebook in January.
Details on a memorial service have yet to be released.
This story may be updated.
