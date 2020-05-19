Hawaii to see the return of the drive-in movie theater with first screening in Kailua

Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film "Onward" at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Paramount, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Source: Chris Pizzello)
By HNN Staff | May 19, 2020 at 7:55 AM HST - Updated May 19 at 7:55 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nostalgic drive-in movie theaters are slowly returning across the country as social distancing becomes a new norm due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hawaii, organizers are taking it a step further by holding drive-in screenings while helping struggling businesses.

The first showing on Wednesday night will be a small screening in Kailua, limited to 16 cars.

Organizers will transform Pali Lanes into a movie theater. All proceeds will go towards the bowling alley, which has been a fixture in Kailua since the 1960s.

They plan on expanding after the Wednesday showing.

This week’s movie will be the comedy “Dodgeball.”

