Hawaii Island residents can once again enjoy the shorelines Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County will reopen their beaches to residents on Tuesday.
The reopenings were approved by Gov. Ige and allows for residents to once again lounge on the sandy shores of Hawaii Island, while still social distancing.
“These beach parks are being reopened for your enjoyment and your wellbeing,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “Please keep up the safe practices of social distancing that helped us get to where we are today.”
The only beaches that will remain closed are Hakalau Beach Park and Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Park, which have been closed for renovations and improvements.
Officials added that Mayor Kim is working with the Department of Parks and Recreation to figure out when county facilities like tennis and pickleball can reopen.
“Know the importance of staying mentally, physically and social healthy with these rules,” the Mayor said.
For more information call Civil Defense at 935-0031.
