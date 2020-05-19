Former head of Henderson Fire Dept. selected as new Kauai Fire Chief

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ending a lengthy search for their next chief, the Kauai Fire Commission has made their selection.
The former head of Nevada’s Henderson Fire Department, Steven R. Goble, has been chosen to lead KFD.
The commission chair said Goble stood out in the field of 67 applicants who were vetted.
“Not only was Steven the best-qualified candidate he was also the best fit for our community. He has more than 25 years of experience in fire service and almost a decade in senior management roles,” chair Alfredo Garces Jr. said.
Chief Goble retired from the Henderson Fire Department in January 2016 after serving for over 25 years.
His most recent role was the Executive Director of Emergency Management for the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated personnel of the Kauai Fire Department,” said Chief Goble. “I look forward to working with Mayor Kawakami, the Fire Commission, and the island’s first responders. I will be deeply invested in the success of the organization and service to the community."
He added, "The success of the Henderson Fire Department was founded in the organizational commitment to customer service, inclusion, and accountability. I plan on mirroring that commitment to the community on Kauai.”
Mayor Kawakami welcomed Goble to the Garden Isle, and says he is looking forward to working with him.
This ends a lengthy search for Kauai’s next fire chief.
Solomon Kanoho played the role of acting fire chief during the search. According a September 2019 report by the Garden Island Newspaper, the search began months before the retirement of previous Chief Robert Westerman in 2018.
Chief Westerman was rehired for the position in January of this year, and put on an 89-day contract as the search dragged on, and a chief was temporarily needed.
A year and a half into the hunt, the job listing for the position was changed to include a higher salary. It also dropped the requirement of a college degree.
Goble holds a Masters of Arts in Homeland Security and Defense from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University, and an Associate of Science in Fire Service Management from the College of Southern Nevada.
Other roles he’s held include Deputy Fire Chief, Division Chief of Special Operations, and Fire Captain.
A virtual change of command ceremony will be held on July 1.
