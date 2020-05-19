Forecast: More trade wind weather through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the islands will maintain cooling trade winds through the upcoming weekend, and into early next week.
Showers riding in with the trades will favor mostly the windward and mountain areas, especially the nights and mornings.
There will be ample sunshine to go around with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s, or near 90 daily.
A high surf advisory remains posted for south-facing shores until 6 a.m. Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower today.
Otherwise, there will be a series of small southerly swells through the remainder of the week and through the weekend.
Small northwest swell energy will continue through the week with a slight increase in swell size possible by the weekend.
Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along east-facing shores.
