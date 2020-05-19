Non-profit that served meals amid the pandemic shut down by state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a charity that served hundreds of thousands of meals to shut down immediately citing numerous food-safety violations.
Malama Meals started serving meals to kupuna, the homeless and others considered at risk during the pandemic.
The health department says it inspected the organization’s kitchen after a complaint by one of its own volunteers over lack of hygiene and and improper food temperatures.
Malama Meals says its served 350,000 meals during the pandemic at 57 locations including Oahu, Kauai and Molokai.
The meals were made at a UH West Oahu kitchen.
But on Friday, the heath department issued a cease and desist order to Ahman Ramadan doing business as Malama Meals and DaSpot restaurant.
It cited six food safety violations including "employees not monitoring cooking food temperatures of poultry" and "improper handwashing by employees." DOH said possible fines could go up to $6,000
“They are actually putting people at risk,” said Peter Oshiro, DOH’s environmental health program manager, who noted DaSpot is not shut down.
He says the most egregious violation against Malama Meals was the meals sent to the neighbor islands were not at proper temperatures.
"We were especially concerned that the business model for Malama Meals was to get meals to the disenfranchised and people that really might not have the most optimal health conditions and would have the most difficult time fighting off a food borne illness infection," said Oshiro.
"Especially during this pandemic crisis, the last thing we need is a food borne outbreak," he said.
Ramadan told Hawaii News Now Monday he’d correct the violations, step up training of the volunteers and hopes to reopen Malama Meals soon.
“I was very surprised to see this cease and desist order from DOH as our kitchen has passed multiple inspections over the last several weeks,” he said in a statement.
Oshiro says he doesn't know what Ramadan is talking about since the health department has made only virtual inspections for new restaurant openings since March 17.
Meanwhile, volunteers on the neighbor islands are heartbroken.
"I was hurt. I literally cried. I cried right there at the airport," said Melissa Moddy, Malama Meals volunteer for Kauai site.
Malama Meals has a GoFundMe page seeking a million dollars for local food relief. So far they’ve raised $53,000.
The organization says it partners with the City and County of Honolulu and Aloha Ventures.
“The Department of Community Services does not coordinate Malama Meals and is not involved in any part of the Malama Meals operation and was thus unaware of any compliance issues,” said the City’s Department of Community Services in a statement.
