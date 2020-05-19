Classic trade winds and beautiful weather in Hawaii Nei

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening! It is a drier and more pleasant Trade Wind Tuesday! That weak front that brought clouds and numerous showers on Monday has pushed offshore of Hawaii Island. Now the high pressure fan responsible for the trade winds will maintain breezy trade winds but it is that time of year where things are heating up even with the trade winds!
Overall a drier air mass but some showers are still possible the next several days. Showers riding in with the trades will favor mostly the windward and mountain areas, especially the nights and mornings. There will be ample sunshine to go around with temperatures reaching into the upper 80's, or near 90 (mainly Maui County) daily.
Let’s talk surf! There were high surf alerts up, but now things are slowing down. This swell is expected to gradually lower today. Otherwise, there will be a series of small southerly swells through the remainder of the week and through the weekend. Small northwest swell energy will continue through the week with a slight increase in swell size possible by the weekend. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.