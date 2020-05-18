Q&A: Here’s what you should know about Gov. Ige’s plan to reopen Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige unveiled his plan to reopen Hawaii. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.
The governor’s reopening plan has four phases. What are they and what do they mean?
There are four phases to the reopening plan.
Phase 1: Stabilization
This level includes “major” and “moderate” disruptions and changes to daily life, such as the Stay at Home and Safer at Home orders. In this phase, Hawaii saw curfews, orders to stay at home, and only essential businesses were open. Toward the tail end of this phase, low-risk businesses were allowed to open. This phase took place as cases were on the rise by double digits daily as health officials worked to get a solid plan in place to respond to the pandemic.
Phase 2: Reopening
“Act With Care” is the message of this phase. Medium-risk businesses like retail shops are slowly allowed to open with modifications for social distancing. Phase 2 is an indicator that cases are on a downward trend, or manageable within the healthcare system. High-risk populations and kupuna should continue to stay at home when possible.
Phase 3: Long-term Recovery
Minimal disruption to daily life comes with phase 3 as high-risk business operations resume. People begin the transition from working at home to working in offices, and new cases are sporadic.
Phase 4: Resilience
Resiliency is the long-term phase. Here, officials talk about “herd immunity” as coronavirus becomes just another illness that we live with such as the flu or common cold. Having a vaccine is key to this phase, which would allow for large gatherings without restrictions.
What phase are we in right now and what’s next?
As of May 18, Hawaii is in the yellow “Act With Care” Phase 2, reopening. This will last until at least June. The kamaaina economy is reopening with regulations in place. Large gatherings are still banned, but the curve or number of new cases has flattened. Medium risk businesses like salons and others are in the process of reopening. Once this phase has lasted without a resurgence of cases, Hawaii will march toward long-term recovery.
When will medium-risk businesses reopen?
On Maui, some medium-risk businesses like salons will start to reopen as early as May 25. Others such as dine-in services at restaurants are set to resume on June 5.
What about bars and nightclubs?
Understandably, these are the high-risk businesses. No specific date has been set.
The governor said living with COVID-19 could mean Hawaii’s population develops a “herd immunity” to the disease. What does that mean?
According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, herd immunity takes place when most of a population is naturally immune to an infectious disease. This provides indirect protection — or herd immunity — to those who may not be immune.
“For example, if 80% of a population is immune to a virus, four out of every five people who encounter someone with the disease won’t get sick (and won’t spread the disease any further),” the university’s website said. “In this way, the spread of infectious diseases is kept under control. Depending how contagious an infection is, usually 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity.”
Does the governor’s plan address the restart of tourism?
Right now, the focus of reopening is aimed at the kamaaina economy; local businesses and services. We do know that the traveler quarantine has been extended until June 30. This applied to both out-of-state arriving travelers, and inter-island passengers. With the extension of this, tourists will be urged to stay away from the islands for the time being as they will be held accountable for violating the rules. This includes jail time and steep fines.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.