Inmate releases amid COVID-19 fears are putting a big strain on service providers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another large group of inmates is expected to be released in an effort to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 in jails.
The flood is putting a significant strain on agencies that assist the homeless and mentally ill.
The fourth report of Supreme Court-appointed Special Master Daniel Foley showed between March 2 and May 7, there were 832 inmates freed or diverted from jail. Many are pretrial detainees and those on probation.
Now, Foley said, the Hawaii Paroling Authority has identified 722 prisoners who can be paroled — 334 this month and another 388 in June. “Inmates who are short-termers, six months, a year left in their sentence, and those that are very sick or elderly,” Foley said.
If that happens, 1,554 inmates and prisoners will have been be released due to coronavirus fears.
Service providers said many are homeless and not able to get help once they’re out.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of people in encampments that have come straight from incarceration,” said James Koshiba of Hui Aloha, during a meeting of the House Select Committee on COVID-19.
“This is a gap group because folks coming out of incarceration are not eligible for many of the homeless and housing services because they’re targeted for chronically homeless folks and because they technically were housed during their incarceration.”
Mental health providers have also said keeping in touch with those released can be difficult because not all have phones.
State Rep. Della Au Belatti said those who are rearrested could then bring the virus into the facilities. She asked Foley if they are tested ahead of being released into the jail population.
Foley told her that the inmates have their temperature taken but that testing was not available. If they show symptoms, the inmate is quarantined.
House Speaker Scott Saiki wanted Foley to relay a message to the Hawaii Supreme Court that service providers are being forced to scramble because of the large releases of the jail population.
“What it has done, in effect, it has shifted the financial burden primarily from the public safety system to local governments, service providers and the private sector,” Saiki said. "If you could please convey to the Supreme Court system, this was rushed and the burden has now fallen upon all of the other sectors to pick up the pieces.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.